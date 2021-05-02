Randhir Kapoor Says He was Never Breathless, Should be Home Soon

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) days after testing positive for COVID-19. The 74-year-old actor is being treated at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. He told Times Of India, “I am recovering well and should be home soon. I was never breathless. I just had fever."

The actor lost his younger brothers Rishi Kapoor (67) and Rajiv Kapoor (58), within a span of one year. Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer while Rajiv Kapoor died following a heart attack in February this year.

Randhir Kapoor is best known for his roles in Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Jeet, Jawani Diwani, Lafange, Raampur Ka Lakshman and Haath Ki Safai. He married actor Babita but they are now separated. The couple has two daughters, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Meanwhile, reports say that Randhir has decided to sell his ancestral Chembur home. He has reportedly bought a place in Bandra near Mount Mary’s church to be closer to his wife Babita and daughters Karisma and Kareena’s residences.

