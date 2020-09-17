Randhir Kapoor Says Karisma and Kareena Kapoor Made Him Join Instagram

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor recently opened his own account on Instagram, where he posted unseen pictures with his family. In a recent interview, Kal Aj Aur Kal actor said that making an Instagram account was the decision of his daughters Karisma and Kareena Kapoor.

Talking to Times of India, the actor said, "It just happened and it was entirely Lolo and Bebo's (Karisma and Kareena) decision. Kuch stock mein pictures padhe the, unhone account bana diya aur laga diye, bas. (I had some pictures in stock. They just created an account and put them up).”

He further said that he is not tech savy at all. . "Now, Lolo and Bebo are saying that I ought to learn how to handle my account by ownself. But I am not tech-savvy at all. Mujhe bilkul nahi aata (I don't know anything at all). Whenever I want to post, I think I shall ask Lolo and Bebo to shortlist some pictures and send it to me. I shall choose from them and ask them only to upload," Randhir added.

The actor was also asked if he was worried about being trolled online. He said that he is not on Instagram to make statements and likes his peace. He further added that his Instagram will only be fun.

Recently Kareena Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan announced that they are expecting theurtheir second child together. When asked about it, the veteran actor said that they have no preference for daughter or son but want a healthy grandchild. He said that everyone in the family is excitedly waiting for the new arrival.