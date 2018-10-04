Randhir Kapoor Strongly Reacts to Reports of Rishi Kapoor Suffering from Cancer

Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus”of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 29, 2018

Randhir Kapoor on Wednesday rubbished reports that suggested his brother Rishi Kapoor has been diagnosed with stage III cancer. Speculation mounted over Rishi's health after he was not seen at the cremation ceremony of his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor.Randhir, in an interaction with ET, said, “We don’t know yet what is the exact nature of his ailment. Rishi himself doesn’t know what he’s suffering from. He has not even started undergoing tests there; how can people speculate that he has cancer and that too, one that has escalated to advanced stage. Let him undergo tests peacefully; whatever the results, we will let everyone know. He only reached America two-three days ago and so far, he was being prepared for the tests that he has to undergo. Depending on what the results are, his line of treatment, medication and other modalities will be decided upon. It’s not fair to speculate things just like that."On Saturday, Rishi had informed fans that he was heading to the US for some medical treatment. Before his 'well wishers' could speculate or jump onto some conclusions, he asked them to not unnecessarily speculate.He had tweeted, "Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years "plus"of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!" (sic)His wife Neetu Singh and son Ranbir Kapoor also reportedly accompanied him to the US which was why they, too, couldn't be a part of Krishna Raj's last rites ceremony.Rishi's mother Krishna Raj passed away on October 1 due to cardiac arrest. She was 87. Several members of the Kapoor family, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor, along with Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt, attended her funeral held in Mumbai on Monday. Randhir performed the last rites at Chembur Crematorium.