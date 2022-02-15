Randhir Kapoor Turns 75: When Actor Struggled to Pay Tuition Fee of Daughters

With superhits such as Sawal, Khalifa and Ram Bharose, actor Randhir Kapoor established his name in the 1970s and 80s. The yesteryear star is celebrating his 75th birthday.

Although he had a memorable stint in Bollywood, his personal life was full of turbulence. Randhir Kapoor and his ex-wife Babita have been separated for some two decades now. His daughters, Karisma and Kareena, share a very good relationship with him. On the occasion of his birthday, let us share a throwback interview where he shared some details about his personal life.

In this interview, he said, “I did not have enough money to pay the tuition fee of my daughters, the electricity bill, bear Babita’s expenses or even buy my scotch. These days, actors make a lot of money. But back then, it was not easy to handle everything with an actor’s salary." He added that he often struggled to keep up with their lifestyle as he was out of work for a very long time.

On The Kapil Sharma Show, Randhir had shared that he was extremely happy when Kareena told him that she wanted to marry Saif Ali Khan. He said that he wanted a grand celebration but Kareena said that she wanted a small and intimate ceremony with only a few people. He also said that he had joked about there being 350 people in the Kapoor clan.

“If you throw a stone in Mumbai, it will hit Kapoor. How do you expect me to throw a party for just 100 people?" He had reportedly said.

