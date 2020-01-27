Rang De Basanti Clocks 14 Years, Sharman Joshi Gets Nostalgic
'Rang De Basanti', directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra in 2006 was his second film as a director and received praise from audiences all around.
A still from Rang De Basanti
It's been 14 years since Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's patriotic film Rang De Basanti released, and it is still remembered by everyone -- especially for its excellent storyline, songs, dialogues, and performances.
Actor Sharman Joshi, who played a pivotal role in the film, took to social media on Sunday and reminisced about the film's journey.
He posted one of the stills from the movie in which he can be seen standing next to co-stars Aamir Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Siddharth, and Atul Kulkarni.
One of the famous dialogues from the movie is also written on the image, which Sharman has shared on his Instagram account.
"'Koi bhi desh perfect nahi hota, usse perfect banana padta hai' "(No country is perfect, we have to make it perfect)," the image read.
The 2006 released film narrated the story of a group of youngsters and how they are drawn towards leading a freedom movement after Independence. It also talks about how individuals provoke a group of college students to fight the system with the aim to bring about a change.
The film brought forward a flashback to the freedom struggle and how freedom fighters like Chandrashekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh, Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan and Rajguru continue to inspire youngsters.
Rang De Basanti also featured Soha Ali Khan, R Madhavan, Waheeda Rehman, Kirron Kher, Anupam Kher and British actress Alice Patten in pivotal roles.
