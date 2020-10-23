Rang De Basanti to Ra.One: 5 Bollywood Movies Depicting Dussehra Celebrations

References from Indian culture are often included in the country’s cinema. Religious festivals are used as a trope to further the plot of a movie. Sometimes, scenes from the celebration of a festival are picturised only to make the movie more relatable because India is a country with many festivals and people celebrate them all enthusiastically.

Dussehra, the Hindu festival is celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana. An effigy of the ancient Lankan King Ravana is constructed and symbolically killed by putting it on fire. It is done as a ritual to highlight the victory of good over evil.

Let us take you through some of the movies where the festival of Dussehra was depicted.

• Rang De Basanti

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the movie had a plotline where a documentary film was being made by a British woman on Indian freedom fighters. In one of the pre-independence scenes, it is showed that Dussehra celebrations are going on at a place. Freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad (played by Aamir Khan’s character TJ) confronts a traitor but gets trapped by the British police officers. In that moment, the burning effigy of Ravana comes crashing down, giving Azad the opportunity to escape.

• Delhi 6

One of the recurring themes of this movie was Ramlila and Dussehra. The characters living in Old Delhi area are shown going to see the theatrical depiction of Ramlila. The centre theme of this movie directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra was identifying the fear, the good and the evil that resides within human beings.

• Rowdy Rathore

The Dussehra scene of this film is when the protagonist Akshay Kumar is celebrating the festival but gets attacked by the villains. The celebration is grand and Akshay is trying to find the notorious elements in the crowd but is shown getting stabbed by the huge sword of Ravana’s effigy.

• Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

Starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the Dussehra scene of the movie is part of the climax. The on-screen lovers, who are also married in real life, are shown to kill each other while Ramlila celebrations are ongoing and subsequently, the effigy of Ravana is shown burning. After their killing, the two enemy clans are shown together, cremating their bodies.

• Ra.One

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 2011 movie Ra.One also had a Dussehra scene where the antagonist Arjun Rampal – who plays Ra.One – is watching an effigy of Ravana burn. In the scene, Ra.One is depicted as the modern day Ravana.