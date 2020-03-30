MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Rang De Poster Released on Nithiin's Birthday Eve, Actor Postpones Wedding Due to COVID-19

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

Actor Nithiin shared the motion poster of his upcoming film Rang De, and also asked his fans not to celebrate his birthday due to the lockdown.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 30, 2020, 12:14 PM IST
Telugu actor Nithiin received the first look motion poster of his upcoming film Rang De on the eve of his 37th birthday. The actor also released a statement that his wedding with fiance Shalini is being postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, Rang De director Venky Atluri took to Twitter and announced that the first look poster of Rang De will be out on Sunday. Atluri unveiled the first look motion poster on the eve of Nithiin's birthday and wrote, "We wish our hero @actor_nithiin a very Happy Birthday. Here is a small update for all the fans & movie lovers from #RangDe. Introducing our Anu & Arjun! Heart suit #RangDeFirstLook."

Nithiin plays the role of Arjun while actress Keerthy Suresh will play Anu in the film. Rang De is said to be a romantic comedy entertainer.

A day before his birthday, the Bheeshma actor released a statement, appealing to his fans to not celebrate his birthday and follow quarantine rules. In the same statement, he also announced that his wedding which was scheduled to happen on April 16, has been postponed.

The actor has also donated Rs 10 lakhs to CM relief funds of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for coronavirus relief.

