Rang Maza Vegla Tops List of Marathi Shows, Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Second

Over the years, Marathi serials have garnered widespread popularity among the audience with their storylines and actors’ performances. These shows are on Zee Marathi, Star Pravah and Colors Marathi. In a bid to stay ahead in the competition, these serials are locked in a battle for TRP ratings. This article curates the TRP ratings of the top 10 Marathi shows this week.

Rang Maza Vegla

Rang Maza Vegla describes the journey of Deepa who faces a lot of hate or her skin colour. She faces even more trouble after marrying Kartik. Rang Maza Vegla secured first position in TRP charts.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte is praised for conjuring the story of a woman Arundhati who dares to quit an abusive marriage.. It is second on TRP chart.

Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta

Serial Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta describes how Jaydeep, a boy from an affluent family is married to his maid Gauri. Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta is on 3rd position in TRP chart.

Phulala Sugandh Maticha

Phulala Sugandh Maticha narrates the story of an ambitious woman Kirti who wishes to become an IPS officer. Phulala Sugandh Maticha ranked fourth in the list.

Thipkyanchi Rangoli

Thipkyanchi Rangoli narrates the story of a girl who meets a boy belonging to middle-class joint family. Her life undergoes a massive change after that. Thipkyanchi Rangoli is at fifth position.

Tujhech Me Geet Gaat Aahe

Tujhech Me Geet Gaat Aahe narrates Swara’s story who aspires to become a singer. Tujhech Me Geet Gaat Aahe rane 6th in the TRP chart.

Thipkyanchi Rangoli

Thipkyanchi Rangoli’s special episode ranks 7th on the TRP chart. The audience loved the fight between Appu and Shashank on the topic of divorce.

Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath

Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath describes the love story of Yash, a rich businessman and Neha. It remained 8th in rating.

Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha

Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha describes the story of Pallavi who meets a misogynist Shantanu. Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha remained 9th.

Man Udu Udu Zhala

Man Udu Udu Zhala will end on August 15. It revolved around Indra and Deepu’s love story and remained last on TRP charts.

