Rang Maza Vegla’s Reshma Shinde Drops glamorous pictures, fan calls her ‘Param Sundri’

Marathi TV show Rang Maza Vegla has made a special place in the hearts of the audience. Deepa, the character played by Reshma Shinde, is much loved by the people. The actress is also quite popular on social media and has nearly 1.7 lakh followers on Instagram alone. Reshma recently shared some glamorous pictures of her on Instagram and looking at these, a fan has called her ‘Param Sundari’.

In the photos, the gorgeous actress can be seen wearing a white full sleeves top with a greyish skirt that has white polka dots on it. She paired it with some elegant accessories which includes a choker and a simple pendant chain around her neck. In the caption of this post, Reshma wrote a beautiful message that “fill a house with love and it becomes a home”.

Fans have fallen in love with the actress all over again after looking at her in this avatar. They are loving Reshma in the changed outfit as the actress is usually seen in simple salwar kurta in the show.

Hence, these pictures seem to have caught a lot of attention. Fans have showered the post with a lot of comments. While one of the users called her ‘Param Sundari’, another wrote “You are really beautiful and cute, love you. Good dress”.

The show Rang Maza Vegla revolves around the life of a dark-skinned girl. Reshma Shinde’s work in the show has been highly appreciated.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.