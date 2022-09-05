Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga Box Office Collection: The Telugu Film Opens to a Slow Start

Panja Vaisshnav Tej’s latest film, Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga hit the big screen on September 2. The Telugu film opened to mixed reviews from audiences and film critics alike. Owing to its majorly negative reviews and lack of word-of-mouth, the romantic drama failed to mint big numbers at the box office on its opening weekend.

Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga has witnessed a slow start at the box office. On its first day, the film grossed about Rs 1.08 crore worldwide. It collected a total of Rs 3.30 crore in two days. In order to reach its break-even point, this Panja Vaisshnav Tej-starrer must collect more than Rs 9 crore. The film has done a total theatrical business of Rs 8.5 crore.

Take a look at the breakdown of Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga’s total business:

Nizam: Rs 2.6 Crore

Ceded: Rs 1.3 Crore

Andhra: Rs 3.6 Crore

AP-TG Total: Rs 7.50 Crore

Ka+ROI+OS: Rs 1 Crore

Worldwide: 8.50 Crore

Written and directed by debutant Gireesaaya, Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga stars Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Ketika Sharma in the lead roles. The supporting cast of this Gireesaaya directorial features Naveen Chandra, Tulasi, Naresh, Prabhu, Ali, Subbaraju, Satya, Fish Venkat and Raghu Babu. The romantic drama has been produced by BVSN Prasad under his banner, Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra.

Devi Sri Prasad has scored the music for Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga. Its cinematography has been helmed by Shamdat while Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao has carried out its editing. The film was previously scheduled to release on July 1, 2022. However, due to unforeseen reasons, its release date was postponed to September 2.

The plot of Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga revolves around two childhood friends, who grow apart after an event. They continue to hold a grudge against each other even in their adulthood. However, when the duo gets admission to the same medical college, they gradually develop a fondness for each other.

