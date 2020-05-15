'Rangasthalam' Actor Mahesh Achanta Ties the Knot with Pavani Amid Lockdown, See Pics

There have been a few celebrity weddings amid the coronavirus lockdown. The latest to join the league was Telugu actor Mahesh Achanta.

On Thursday, the actor tied the nuptial knot with his fiancee Pavani. The wedding took place at the bride's hometown of Sivakoduru in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district.

Only close members of both the families took part in the wedding ceremony as restrictions are in place across the country to curb the spread of Covid-19. According to a report by cinemaexpress.com, members from the film industry and the media persons were not present at the event.

The wedding ceremony was conducted by adhering to all the necessary social distancing protocols enforced by the government, the report added.

Mahesh is known for portraying supporting roles in films such as Okka Kshanam (2017), Disco Raja (2020) and Rangasthalam (2018), starring Ram Charan. He began his career with a comedy show on television, called Jabardasth. Mahesh has played small parts in films like Mahanati, Sathamanam Bhavati, Prati Roju Pandaage, Nenu Na Nagarjuna, among others.

Kannada actor Nikhil Kumaraswamy also got hitched last month. Nikhil is the son of former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

Two weeks ago, Malayalam actor Manikandan Achari tied the knot with Anjali in a temple in Tripunithura, Kerala. Film producer Dil Raju also got hitched during the lockdown.

