Rangeela Raja: Pahlaj Nihalani Moves HC Against 20 Cuts Suggested by Censor Board

The former head of the Central Board of Film Certification, Pahlaj Nihalani has filed a plea in Bombay High Court against the board for ordering multiple cuts in his forthcoming production Rangeela Raja featuring Govinda, reports news agency ANI.Accusing CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi of being biased and bending rules to please his friends, he told ANI, "My film was reviewed 40 days after applying. I was going to release my film on November 8 whereas Thugs of Hindostan had applied 20 days after me and got approval. Prasoon Joshi and Aamir Khan are good friends, so they were given preference. The cuts suggested for my film violate CBFC guidelines."Nihalani also talked to IANS. He said: "Yes, I've taken the matter to the honourable High Court. I had no choice. With the number of cuts ordered by the CBFC -- and that too of harmless footage and dialogues -- and with my film's release on November 16 around the corner, I had no choice but to go to court."He says he was advised to go to the Revising Committee of the CBFC. But he chose not to."The decisions of the Revising Committee are monitored by the CBFC chairperson. I should know because I've been there. But the current chairperson (Prasoon Joshi) is out of the country. This, I believe, is often the case. In his absence, decisions on matters that the chairperson decides, are taken by his subordinates. This is completely against the guidelines," Nihalani said.Nihalani didn't want his film to be subjected to unfair treatment."Going to court was my best option. The honourable High Court has earlier done what had to be done to 'Udta Punjab'. I am sure my film will also get justice," he said.The film features Govinda in a double role.(With inputs from agencies)