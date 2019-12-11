Take the pledge to vote

Rangoli Chandel Accuses Alia Bhatt of Star Screen Award Fixing

Rangoli Chandel in her recent tweet accused Alia Bhatt of Star Screen award fixing. The actress has bagged the award in the best actor (female) category, for her performance in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 11, 2019, 5:33 PM IST
Rangoli Chandel, sister and manager to actress Kangana Ranaut, is known for her unfiltered and unapologetic opinion about the film industry. Time and again Rangoli has picked up fights with artists, including names like Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu and Mahesh Bhatt among others.

This time, Rangoli’s latest tweet was targetted at Mahesh Bhatt’s actress daughter Alia Bhatt. Alia, recently, bagged a Star Screen Award in the best actor (female) category, for her performance in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

A video is doing rounds on twitter, in which Alia can be seen exiting the venue with the trophy in her hand. As per Rangoli's claim in the tweet, Alia had left the event with the award, even before the function began. As the paparazzi start clicking her pictures, a female voice (probably her manager) can be heard negotiating about the time when the snaps would be released.

The video didn’t go well with Rangoli. She retweeted it and accused the Raazi actress of award fixing. She wrote, "Chalo itni honesty toh hai ki yeh kaam chup ke kar rahi ho, sabke samne nahin, achcha laga kuch toh bacha hai andar abhi bhi jo rok raha hai ?"

There has been no response from Alia’s end on the matter. However, after winning the award, she had posted pictures on Instagram with her trophy to express her happiness.

