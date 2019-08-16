Take the pledge to vote

Rangoli Chandel Calls Out Taapsee Pannu for Her Remarks on Kangana Ranaut: For What We Should Praise You?

Rangoli Chandel hinted that the only reason media persons interact with Taapsee Pannu is because they can "discuss Kangana Ranaut."

News18.com

August 16, 2019
Rangoli Chandel Calls Out Taapsee Pannu for Her Remarks on Kangana Ranaut: For What We Should Praise You?
Image of Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel, Taapsee Pannu, courtesy of Instagram
While Taapsee Pannu was busy promoting her film Mission Mangal, which is now running in cinemas, her feud with Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel also took centre stage. Reporters constantly goaded Taapsee with questions about Kangana and their equation turned sour when the latter's sister called Taapsee a 'sasti copy' of the Queen actress.

Taapsee showed great composure in her response to questions around Kangana but her recent remarks have brushed Rangoli the wrong way, who took to social media on Thursday to blast the former one more time.

Taapsee, in one of her interviews with Mid-Day, recalled Kangana's statement related to women and said, "She has always spoken about how a woman should support another woman, but I did not hear any words of praise for my films. There are five women in Mission Mangal. Is she praising us? I am her junior and don't have (as vast) a filmography as her, but I have done a decent number of films for someone to be appreciative of it."

In response to Taaapsee's remarks, Rangoli issued a series of tweets, calling out the Badla actress again. Rangoli hinted that the only reason media persons interact with her is because they can "discuss Kangana Ranaut" and not her (Taapsee's) "work or achievements."

Rangoli further slammed Taapsee by asking her about her achievements for which she needs to be praised for.

See Rangoli's tweets here:

Rangoli has earlier targeted the Bollywood fraternity for not appreciating her sister and the work she does earlier when Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi released in January. Apart from this, she openly rants on Twitter about various A-listers and how they misbehaved with Kangana during her struggling days.

