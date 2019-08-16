While Taapsee Pannu was busy promoting her film Mission Mangal, which is now running in cinemas, her feud with Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel also took centre stage. Reporters constantly goaded Taapsee with questions about Kangana and their equation turned sour when the latter's sister called Taapsee a 'sasti copy' of the Queen actress.

Taapsee showed great composure in her response to questions around Kangana but her recent remarks have brushed Rangoli the wrong way, who took to social media on Thursday to blast the former one more time.

Taapsee, in one of her interviews with Mid-Day, recalled Kangana's statement related to women and said, "She has always spoken about how a woman should support another woman, but I did not hear any words of praise for my films. There are five women in Mission Mangal. Is she praising us? I am her junior and don't have (as vast) a filmography as her, but I have done a decent number of films for someone to be appreciative of it."

In response to Taaapsee's remarks, Rangoli issued a series of tweets, calling out the Badla actress again. Rangoli hinted that the only reason media persons interact with her is because they can "discuss Kangana Ranaut" and not her (Taapsee's) "work or achievements."

Rangoli further slammed Taapsee by asking her about her achievements for which she needs to be praised for.

yeh Madam is attacking Kangana everyday,arrey bhai tune kya kiya hai for what we should praise you? 2 mins role in a film lead by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Or playing character roles in Big B films or carrying same confused expression through all your film...(contd) @taapsee https://t.co/wcDfjvYllH — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) August 15, 2019

(Contd)...kaun sa praise?? Making nasty remarks about a great artist isn’t enough what is there to your credit, you arnt a kid you are also 32 years Kangana’s age, what have you achieved for what we should praise you?? ...(contd) @taapsee — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) August 15, 2019

(contd).....Look at all your interviews only one thing they call you for is to discuss Kangana Ranaut, don’t ask you any other question, show me one question which is about your work or achievements? 🙏 @taapsee — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) August 15, 2019

Don’t run to the media answer me here, please I am asking openly please respond openly not slyly 🙏 @taapsee — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) August 15, 2019

Rangoli has earlier targeted the Bollywood fraternity for not appreciating her sister and the work she does earlier when Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi released in January. Apart from this, she openly rants on Twitter about various A-listers and how they misbehaved with Kangana during her struggling days.

