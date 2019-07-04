Rangoli Chandel Calls Taapsee Pannu a 'Sasti Copy' of Kangana Ranaut, Anurag Kashyap Intervenes

Kangana Ranaut's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel has continued her tirade against Bollywood stars by targeting Taapsee Pannu now. After taking aim at Varun Dhawan for not mentioning Kangana's name specifically while praising the trailer of Judgementall Hai Kya, Rangoli trained her guns on Taapsee when she tweeted about the same thing.

While the trailer of the Ekta Kapoor-produced movie, starring Kangana and Rajkummar Rao, has been receiving appreciation from a lot of B-town celebs, it seems like Rangoli is on a spree to target people who are not appreciating Kangana in particular.

Sharing Ekta Kapoor's tweet about the trailer of Judgementall Hai Kya, Taapsee took to Twitter to write, "This is so cool!!!! Always had high expectations out of this one n this looks so worth it! #JudgementallHaiKya"

This is so cool!!!! Always had high expectations out of this one n this looks so worth it ! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #JudgementallHaiKya https://t.co/rpZcn7LHmC — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 3, 2019

While Ekta took it positively, replying, "Thankuuuu hope some of ur luck rubs off on us too", Rangoli made it a point to lash out at Taapsee for not congratulating Kangana in particular. She wrote, "Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy."

Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy 🙏 https://t.co/5eRioUxPic — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 3, 2019

While Taapsee hasn't replied back, Manmarziyaan director Anurag Kashyap intervened in the matter, writing, "Come on Rangoli.. this is going too far.. this is really really desperate.. I really don't know what to say to this . Having worked with both your sister and Taapsee .. I just don't get this ..praising the trailer means praising all aspect of it. Which includes Kangana."

Come on Rangoli.. this is going too far.. this is really really desperate.. I really don’t know what to say to this . Having worked with both your sister and Taapsee .. I just don’t get this ..praising the trailer means praising all aspect of it. Which includes Kangana https://t.co/tkG5KwyFHi — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 3, 2019

Rangoli shot back at Anurag in a series of tweets. One of them said, "I know you are working with her but please don't get desperate without understanding the real issue ... back off @anuragkashyap72"

Sir you can see it’s not about mentioning Kangana so much, clearly lot of people I have thanked haven’t mentioned her, it’s just that I am tired of people taking digs at her, who is this Taapsee to claim that Kangana needs double filter....(contd) @anuragkashyap72 https://t.co/YRSd3MhcYH — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 4, 2019

(Contd)....so now I am here showing everyone mirror.... I know you are working with her but please don’t get desperate without understanding the real issue ... back off @anuragkashyap72 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 4, 2019

You @anuragkashyap72 have been calling Kangana last night and telling Taapsee is her fan, give me one media interaction where she said that, infact she always calls Kangana extremist, Kangana has opinions so what? Why call her filter and extremist....(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 4, 2019

(Contd)..Taapsee is a fan & loves to copy her yes we all are, who wouldn’t like to be like Kangana bt why attack her and take digs, yeh sab shanagiri nikalne keliye he toh main twitter pe ayi hun thank u very much magar sab ki pol khulegi koi nahin rok sakta 🙏 @anuragkashyap72 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 4, 2019

Earlier on Wednesday, Rangoli got into a war of words with Varun Dhawan on the same issue, to which he replied back calmly.

Kangana ka bhi naam likh dete sir!! Wo bhi kisi ko bachi hai usne bhi mehnat ki hai !!! @Varun_dvn 😎 https://t.co/OxRZARgsYZ — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 3, 2019

