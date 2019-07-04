Take the pledge to vote

Rangoli Chandel Calls Taapsee Pannu a 'Sasti Copy' of Kangana Ranaut, Anurag Kashyap Intervenes

From Varun Dhawan to Taapsee Pannu, Rangoli Chandel has gotten judgmental about a lot of Bollywood stars who did not mention Kangana Ranaut's while praising the trailer of Judgementall Hai Kya.

News18.com

July 4, 2019
Rangoli Chandel Calls Taapsee Pannu a 'Sasti Copy' of Kangana Ranaut, Anurag Kashyap Intervenes
Images: Instagram
Kangana Ranaut's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel has continued her tirade against Bollywood stars by targeting Taapsee Pannu now. After taking aim at Varun Dhawan for not mentioning Kangana's name specifically while praising the trailer of Judgementall Hai Kya, Rangoli trained her guns on Taapsee when she tweeted about the same thing.

While the trailer of the Ekta Kapoor-produced movie, starring Kangana and Rajkummar Rao, has been receiving appreciation from a lot of B-town celebs, it seems like Rangoli is on a spree to target people who are not appreciating Kangana in particular.

Sharing Ekta Kapoor's tweet about the trailer of Judgementall Hai Kya, Taapsee took to Twitter to write, "This is so cool!!!! Always had high expectations out of this one n this looks so worth it! #JudgementallHaiKya"

While Ekta took it positively, replying, "Thankuuuu hope some of ur luck rubs off on us too", Rangoli made it a point to lash out at Taapsee for not congratulating Kangana in particular. She wrote, "Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy."

While Taapsee hasn't replied back, Manmarziyaan director Anurag Kashyap intervened in the matter, writing, "Come on Rangoli.. this is going too far.. this is really really desperate.. I really don't know what to say to this . Having worked with both your sister and Taapsee .. I just don't get this ..praising the trailer means praising all aspect of it. Which includes Kangana."

Rangoli shot back at Anurag in a series of tweets. One of them said, "I know you are working with her but please don't get desperate without understanding the real issue ... back off @anuragkashyap72"

Earlier on Wednesday, Rangoli got into a war of words with Varun Dhawan on the same issue, to which he replied back calmly.

