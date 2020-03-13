English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
2-MIN READ

Rangoli Chandel Challenges Bollywood, Says Kangana Ranaut will Give up Acting on This Condition

Image: Yogen Shah

Known for making fiery statements, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has again stirred a new controversy by openly challenging the Bollywood industry.

Taking to Twitter, Rangoli wrote that her sister would give up acting if anybody can name a female actor, who has done a solo film made on a budget of over Rs 60-100 crore.

In another controversial tweet, Rangoli said, “Cheap Bollytards first they said Kangana finished after Rangoon then said Manikarnika will never be made or released that became a big hit then they said Thalaivi shelved now last schedule left now same with Dhakaad and I am sure some nasty rumours will follow Tejas”.

Reacting to her tweet, which challenged people from the film industry, a user wrote that Kangana is pushing the envelope but her contemporaries are not less bankable.

Responding to the user, Rangoli wrote had Kangana not delivered good performances in Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Manikarnika, she would not have got Thalaivi and Dhaakad.

Rangoli recently hit headlines after she lashed out at Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan for criticising Kangana. Khan had said that female-led action films do not work, adding that Dhaakad got stalled after Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Taking a veiled dig at the controversial comments against her sister, Rangoli tweeted, “Kya matlab lallu kahin ke Kangana making films after films launched her studio also, if right now she signs all she gets offered she will be booked for next ten years”.

She also said that at the time when Queen actress is doing so much work, people are generating gossips and rumours.

