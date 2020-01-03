Rangoli Chandel Challenges Ranveer Singh's 'Outsider' Status Over Old Photo with Ranbir and Sonam Kapoor

Ever since his debut with Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010, Ranveer Singh has established himself as one of the sought-after actors in the industry today. The actor has time and again said that he made it big in the industry without a godfather or a filmi background. Now, Kangana Ranaut's sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel has challenged his status as an 'outsider' as a part of their battle against nepotism in Bollywood.

On Friday, Chandel retweeted a throwback picture from a birthday party where Ranveer Singh can be seen with Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, which was also attended by Anil and Sanjay Kapoor. "People with rich parents who have access to connections and opportunities don't qualify as outsiders, people coming from small villages who can’t speak English and studied in small schools, have no money to buy fancy clothes and treated badly because of these three factors even though they have huge talent and competence are the ones who need special attention and our compassion, let's empower the underprivileged,” she wrote.

The original tweet had read, "Look at this Outsider actor Ranveer Singh and his real struggle. Poor guy was attending parties in childhood with dharavi slum kids Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam kapoor. Such a Pity. MC Shera @SiddhantChturvD wud emphatise with him #AnanyaPanday would probably cry #nepotism."

Check out the tweet below:

People with rich parents who have access to connections and opportunities don’t qualify as outsiders, people coming from small villages who can’t speak English and studied in small schools, have no money to buy fancy clothes and treated badly...(contd) https://t.co/PFGPJBCCH6 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 3, 2020

The tweet generated mixed reactions. Some people pointed out that she was indirectly referring to her sister to be qualified and wrote, "Qualified walon main Sirf kangana likhna tha, itna lamba msg kis liye. Self promotion ho toh aisi (You should have simply mentioned Kangana’s name. Why write such a long message? What a way to promote oneself).” While other people agreed that Ranveer had come from a place of privilege much before he did his first film. "It's a known fact Ranveer Singh father a builder in Mumbai had invested 10cr with YRF for a movie deal. He was moving around in a 30 lakh car even before his first movie (sic)," another user wrote.

Ranveer Singh is related to Sonam Kapoor's family from the maternal side. The actor has also said in shows like Koffee With Karan that he used to party with Arjun Kapoor even before he started his career.

