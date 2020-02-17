Take the pledge to vote

Rangoli Chandel Lashes Out at Alia, Ananya, Karan Post Kangana Ranaut's Snub at Filmfare

After the conclusion of 65th Filmfare Awards, Kangana Ranaut’s sister, Rangoli Chandel, has taken to social media to slam Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar, among others.

Updated:February 17, 2020, 9:24 AM IST
After the conclusion of 65th Filmfare Awards, Kangana Ranaut’s sister, Rangoli Chandel, has taken to social media to slam Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar, among others.

After the conclusion of 65th Filmfare Awards, Kangana Ranaut’s sister, Rangoli Chandel, has taken to social media to slam Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar, among others.

On the award's night, Gully Bot made a record by winning as many as 13 awards including, Best Actor and Actress in leading, Supporting actor and actress, Best film, Best Music, lyrics and many others.

Taking a jibe at Alia, who won the Best Actress award for Gully Boy, Rangoli wrote, “Alia got award for her mediocre performance last year, she has a long way to go but still she was in the lead role, how do you get lead role award in a supporting role is beyond me.”

Whereas talking about Ananya Panday, who took home the Best Debut award for her performances in Student of the Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh, Rangoli quipped that Radhika Madan and Ankita Lokhande were more deserving candidates. “Radhika Madan deserved the best debutant award not Ananya, she has opportunities known parents papa jo, at least give Radhika little encouragement , uska woh haq bhi cheen liya,” Rangoli wrote. “Ankita as Jhalkari Bai was a supreme debut magar nepo ne prove kar diya, jab tak unki gandagi saaf nahin hogi tab tak industry mein real talent ko insaaf nahin milega (sic),” she added.

For Karan Johar, she tweeted, "Dhanya ho Papa Jo... jahan jayenge wahan sabko Kalankit kar denge, inhone bahut kuch band karvaya hai, Koffee with Karan, Netflix, Fox, ab inki nazar Filmfare pe hai.. dhanya ho Papa jo (sic)."

