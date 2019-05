Rangoli Chandel Lashes Out at Ranbir Kapoor, Asks What Will it Take Kangana Ranaut to Make it to the Top

Agar Ranbir kapoor 50 flops ke baad, one successful film with Raju Hirani ( who gives hits with even with a lamppost ) can ascend to top, why not Kangana who even directed the film Manikarnika, why diffent rules for her ? Because she is not Karan Johar Chamcha ...? https://t.co/fxW7ERZ5OB — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 23, 2019

Karan johar ke paltu @Box_Off_India can you all stop putting Kangana with these people, she has just delivered 100cr /150cr world wide and even though Tiger Varun Alia Ajay tanked at box office... what will it take her to make it to top? ...(contd) https://t.co/xby4FL4mGU — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 23, 2019

(Cont)...Who has made this list, I need to understand the data and logic, Ranbir Kapoor after many flops gives one hit with Raju Hirani, Deepika’s solo film like Piku did half of TWM2 business in the same year, Tiger, Varun Tanked badly...(contd) @Box_Off_India — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 23, 2019

(contd)...Manikrnika first day was bigger than Kabil so was its life time compared to Hrihitk’s film .. Please @Box_Off_India I openly challenge you to explain the logic behind these lists, Kangana is the one who didn’t do Bajrangi Bhaijaan or Sultan... (contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 23, 2019

...(contd) & many big heros films bt still gave highest grosser films on her own, always humiliating her by posting her behind these failures Karan’s puppies and puppets, these girls tagging along big names and firing from others shoulders...(contd) @Box_Off_India — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 23, 2019

(Contd)...You might consider that success we don’t... 🙏bloody KJo chamcha stop this nonsense, Bikau @Box_Off_India kitna bikoge ... I openly challenge you to show the basis of this list ... please do the needful, If i loose the argument I will apologise 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 23, 2019

Kangana Ranaut's spokesperson and sister Rangoli Chandel never holds herself back. From speaking against Alia Bhatt and her mother Soni Razdan, for not being Indian citizens and "lying about intolerance and spreading hatred", to calling Richa Chadha a 'jobless actor', she minces no words on social media.Recently, Box Office India released a list of top 20 actors and actresses for the second quarter of 2019. The website stated that the "...positions are not based on just box office numbers but takes everything into account and reflects that scenario."As per the list, Kangana was placed at the 16th position. This didn't go down well with Rangoli and she questioned the authenticity of the list. In a series of tweets, she compared Kangana Ranaut's film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi with the films of Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Salman Khan among others."Karan johar ke paltu @Box_Off_India can you all stop putting Kangana with these people, she has just delivered 100cr /150cr world wide and even though Tiger Varun Alia Ajay tanked at box office... what will it take her to make it to top?," she tweeted.When a user pointed at the dull phase in Kangan's career post Tanu Weds Manu, she took a jibe at Ranbir Kapoor, saying that despite giving a number of flops, the latter is termed as one of the top actors, while her sister Kangana is not. She wrote, "Agar Ranbir kapoor 50 flops ke baad, one successful film with Raju Hirani ( who gives hits with even with a lamppost ) can ascend to top, why not Kangana who even directed the film Manikarnika, why diffent rules for her ? Because she is not Karan Johar Chamcha?" (sic)