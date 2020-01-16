Take the pledge to vote

Rangoli Chandel Lauds Minor Actor's Courage Who Faced Harassment on a Flight

Rangoli Chandel praised the minor actor who took a stand against the harassment she faced on a flight.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 16, 2020, 5:41 PM IST
Rangoli Chandel Lauds Minor Actor's Courage Who Faced Harassment on a Flight
Rangoli Chandel and Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut’s spokesperson and sister Rangoli Chandel, who is known for being vocal about her views on various issues on social media, recently took to Twitter to hail a minor actor for taking a stand against harassment.

The tweet came soon after the man, who was accused of harassing her in a flight was convicted by a Mumbai special court on Wednesday.

The 41-year old man, named Vikas Sachdeva, will serve three years in jail for his actions under section 354 of the Indian Penal Court and section 8 of the POSCO Act.

The minor actor had accused Vikas of sexually harassing her during a flight from Delhi to Mumbai in 2017, claiming the man was making her uncomfortable when she was trying to sleep.

She said that despite complaining to the flight attendants, no action was taken and went on to record a video where she narrated the harrowing incident.

