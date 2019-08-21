Rangoli Chandel Rubbishes Reports of Fallout Between Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor

Amidst reports claiming that all was not well between film and TV producer Ekta Kapoor and National Award winning actress Kangana Ranaut, the latter's sister Rangoli Chandel issued a tweet shutting down such news as baseless rumours.

Tagging an article by an entertainment website, Rangoli clarified that there is no rift between the two ladies and that they would collaborate again as and when an opportunity shows up. She added that both Ekta and Kangana enjoyed working together in their latest venture Judgementall Hai Kya and both have learnt a lot while working together on the film.

Rangoli wrote on Twitter, "Dear media ji, Ekta ji and Kangana are constantly in touch, both have enjoyed, valued and also learnt a lot from JHK experience, looking out for another great opportunity to work together, please spare them."

Dear media ji, Ekta ji and Kangana are constantly in touch, both have enjoyed, valued and also learnt a lot from JHK experience, looking out for another great opportunity to work together, please spare them https://t.co/6OBaZBkWhp — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) August 20, 2019

Reports alleging that Ekta and Kangana have fallen out surfaced a couple of days ago when a source close to Ekta was quoted by an entertainment website as saying, "Ekta is from the industry and knows how it works. She has always made it a point to be polite and friendly with the media and with the industry. Kangana's needless outburst did affect the film and Ekta is miffed about that."

The alleged fallout between the two had happened, the source claimed, because Ekta was unhappy with Kangana's behaviour during a song launch event for Judgementall Hai Kya. Kangana, during the event, had blasted a journalist for writing "dirty things" about her film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which marked her directorial debut.

Citing the incident, the report had alleged Ekta believed that Kangana's behaviour with the press hurt Judgementall Hai Kya's box office business and that it could not reach where it could have otherwise. Ekta was also not spotted at the success party of Judgementall Hai Kya recently, which fueled the reports of a fallout even further.

