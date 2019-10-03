Take the pledge to vote

4-min read

Rangoli Chandel Shares Her Horrifying Acid Attack Story, Says Underwent 54 Surgeries

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel shared her horrifying acid attack story on Twitter, saying beauty is the last thing you can think of when you see your organs melting.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 3, 2019, 4:52 PM IST
Rangoli Chandel Shares Her Horrifying Acid Attack Story, Says Underwent 54 Surgeries
Image courtesy: Rangoli Chandel/ Twitter

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, who was an acid attack survivor, took to the micro-blogging site to share her story of the horrifying attack and how she dealt with it.

Recently, when she posted a throwback picture from her childhood, social media users asked her to share pictures from their college days.

"OMG !! Such an overwhelming response to our childhood pics, lot of friends asking for my pics from college, ha ha we were science students, we had no time for all this, still found one from annual day (sic)," she captioned the photo.

After posting the photo, she shared that soon after that picture was taken she was attacked. Rangoli said that she had to undergo 54 surgeries after the guy whose proposal she refused threw one litre acid on her face.

Rangoli was attacked in Dehradun, where she was pursuing engineering. She further revealed that at the same time her sister Kangana was physically assaulted and almost beaten to death. “Shortly after this image was clicked, the guy whose proposal I refused threw one litre acid on my face, I had to go through 54 surgeries strangely and simultaneously my little sister was physically assaulted and almost beaten to death for what ?” she tweeted.

Talking about her ordeal and the pain she had to undergo, Rangoli wrote “Lot of people feeling sorry about the fact that I lost my beauty, honestly when your organs melt before your eyes beauty is the last thing you care about, even after 54 surgeries over a span of 5 years doctors couldn’t reconstruct my ear. I had lost one eye had a retina transplant, doctors took skin patches from all over my body and grafted my one breast which was severely damaged, during breast feeding Prithu I felt many complications.”

Rangoli also talked about how her family supported her and motivated her to live. “I don’t know wat to say honestly I had given up on my life, my now husband bt back den jst a normal friend washd my wounds &waited outside operation theatres fr years vry supportive sister & parents collectively breathed life in to me.. can’t take credit fr wat my life is today. I don’t know initially I wanted to know everything but my sister helped me disassociate from all this, it was harming my recovery process and now my husband and my son are my priority not going after a culprit.”

In one of her tweets, Rangoli spoke about the need for reservation for acid attack survivors.

“I stopped following the case, why not death sentence for these people? Beauty was the last thing I cared about I was university topper but best years of my youth went in operation theatres, even though I had 90 percent burn still no reservation for acid survivors.”

