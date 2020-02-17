Rangoli Chandel Slams Kangana Ranaut's Snub at Filmfare, Neha Kakkar Laughs off Marriage Question

Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel, has taken to social media to slam Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar after the Filmfare Awards. On the award's night, Gully Boy made a record by winning as many as 13 awards including, Best Actor and Actress in leading, Supporting actor and actress, Best film, Best Music, lyrics and many others.

Neha Kakkar has been grabbing the headlines and people's attention lately for her rumored relationship with Aditya Narayan. When Neha stepped out in Mumbai during the weekend, she was surrounded by fans and paparazzi. A camera person chasing her for a byte suddenly asked "Nehaji shaadi kab hogi" (Neha, when is your marriage?). In response, Neha laughed off the matter quickly and went her way.

In a new post, actress Sara Ali Khan was seen posing exactly like her mother, dressed in a similar outfit as hers but in a different shade. Posting a side-by-side image with her mother, Sara shared her 'like mother, like daughter' moment on Instagram.

Angad Bedi, who is currently recovering from a knee surgery recently had some visitors. Soha Ali Khan with her husband Kunal Kemmu, along with Rannvijay Singh and wife Priyanka Singha visited the actor. Reportedly, Angad got injured while shooting for an action sequence for his upcoming web-series MumBhai. He had to go undergo a knee surgery, and is now recovering.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra hogged the limelight for his relationship with actress-girlfriend Akanksha Puri. While Akanksha supported Paras during the initial days, his growing closeness to Mahira Sharma in Bigg Boss 13 raised many questions. Later, when Paras spoke ill of the Vignaharta Ganesha actress, she chose to end things with him. Now that the reality show has ended and Paras is set to feature in the upcoming TV show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge?, Akanksha has given him her blessing.

