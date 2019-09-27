Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Rangoli Chandel Takes a Dig at Priyanka Chopra Over Post Supporting Greta Thunberg

Rangoli Chandel has reacted to Priyanka Chopra's post supporting Greta Thunberg. She says that Priyanka should also talk about Issues concerning India.

News18.com

Updated:September 27, 2019, 12:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rangoli Chandel Takes a Dig at Priyanka Chopra Over Post Supporting Greta Thunberg
Rangoli Chandel has reacted to Priyanka Chopra's post supporting Greta Thunberg. She says that Priyanka should also talk about Issues concerning India.
Loading...

Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old Swedish activist for climate protection, recently delivered a powerful speech in the United Nations, urging leaders to take stronger actions for the protection of environment. The speech has been popularly titled as 'How Dare You' and Thunberg has received a lot of support and praise for her bravery and intelligence.

In Bollywood, actors like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Shraddha Kapoor have shown support for the activist and posted her clips on their social media. However, after Priyanka Chopra praised Thunberg, she received a comment from Kangana Ranaut's spokesperson Rangoli Chandel.

When Rangoli saw Priyanka's post on Thunberg, she replied that she should also talk about activists in India who keep fighting for the cause of the environment.

“Dear PC nice to have u back, Yes this young woman is doing great work, magar hamare desh mein bhi bahut log tan man dhan se environment keliye kaam kar rahe hain,sirf lecture nahin de rahe results laa rahe hain... unkeliye bhi kabhi kuch payaar ke shabd bol dijiye...acha lagega.” she wrote on Twitter.

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut has donated Rs 42 lakh to the Cauvery Calling Project which aims to replenish the Cauvery belt with trees. Celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio has extended support to the movement.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram