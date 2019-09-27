Rangoli Chandel Takes a Dig at Priyanka Chopra Over Post Supporting Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old Swedish activist for climate protection, recently delivered a powerful speech in the United Nations, urging leaders to take stronger actions for the protection of environment. The speech has been popularly titled as 'How Dare You' and Thunberg has received a lot of support and praise for her bravery and intelligence.

In Bollywood, actors like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Shraddha Kapoor have shown support for the activist and posted her clips on their social media. However, after Priyanka Chopra praised Thunberg, she received a comment from Kangana Ranaut's spokesperson Rangoli Chandel.

When Rangoli saw Priyanka's post on Thunberg, she replied that she should also talk about activists in India who keep fighting for the cause of the environment.

“Dear PC nice to have u back, Yes this young woman is doing great work, magar hamare desh mein bhi bahut log tan man dhan se environment keliye kaam kar rahe hain,sirf lecture nahin de rahe results laa rahe hain... unkeliye bhi kabhi kuch payaar ke shabd bol dijiye...acha lagega.” she wrote on Twitter.

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut has donated Rs 42 lakh to the Cauvery Calling Project which aims to replenish the Cauvery belt with trees. Celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio has extended support to the movement.

