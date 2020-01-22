Rangoli Chandel Thanks Kangana Ranaut for Supporting Her During Acid-attack Incident

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel during her young days was attacked by acid after she refused a guy's proposal. The latter had to undergo as many as 54 surgeries in five years. Kangana recently opened up about how she struggled to aid her sister's acid attack surgery, which happened during her initial years in Bollywood.

Kangana had said that she did "tacky" films, took on roles she did not deserve and accepted guest appearances so that her sister could be treated by the best surgeon in India. Sharing the interview, Rangoli took to micro-blogging site Twitter and thanked the actress for all the pains she took.

In a heartfelt post, Rangoli mentions how Kangana stood by her at that time when even her parents couldn't hold themselves up. “I can never pay back what you did for me, at that tender age you were just 19 years old the horror of that accident even our parents couldn’t take they used to see my face and just faint they left but you stood by my side washed my wounds, worked day and night to pay for my treatment, and then after years struggle when things got better you buried your face in my lap and cried .... I am glad you did cause strongest people most often forget to share their pain... thank you Chotu,” she wrote in a series of tweets.

Last year in October, Rangoli shared her story of the horrifying attack and how she dealt with it. She was attacked in Dehradun, where she was pursuing engineering. She further revealed that at the same time her sister Kangana was physically assaulted and almost beaten to death. “Shortly after this image was clicked, the guy whose proposal I refused threw one litre acid on my face, I had to go through 54 surgeries strangely and simultaneously my little sister was physically assaulted and almost beaten to death for what ?” she tweeted.

Talking about her ordeal and the pain she had to undergo, Rangoli wrote, “Lot of people feeling sorry about the fact that I lost my beauty, honestly when your organs melt before your eyes beauty is the last thing you care about, even after 54 surgeries over a span of 5 years doctors couldn’t reconstruct my ear. I had lost one eye had a retina transplant, doctors took skin patches from all over my body and grafted my one breast which was severely damaged, during breast feeding Prithu I felt many complications.”

