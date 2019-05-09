Take the pledge to vote

Rangoli Chandel Warns Hrithik Roshan Over Mental Hai Kya & Super 30 Clash, Calls Him 'Jadoo'

Rangoli Chandel has blasted Hrithik Roshan over his film Super 30 clashing with Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya.

News18.com

Updated:May 9, 2019, 12:57 PM IST
Rangoli Chandel Warns Hrithik Roshan Over Mental Hai Kya & Super 30 Clash, Calls Him 'Jadoo'
Rangoli Chandel has blasted Hrithik Roshan over his film Super 30 clashing with Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya.
After it was announced that Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya, opposite Rajkummar Rao, will clash with Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, Bollywood went into a tizzy over the clash of alleged ex-flames, who parted on unfriendly terms and took nasty digs at each other over the years. While Hrithik denied his involvement with Kangana romantically, she attacked him in public intermittently.

In the development over the two films clashing, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel has issued an upfront warning to Hrithik, asking him to look out for the forthcoming release. She also addressed him as 'Jadoo' and pointed out that Hrithik attacks his enemies in the back.

Her tweet reads, "What to expect from a man who always prefers to attack your back rather than meeting you in the battle field, jitna tu aur tera PR Kangana ko giraega utna he woh teri maregi.... so far it wasn’t her concern magar ab tu dekh... Jadoo."




Rangoli came out with another set of tweets, preceding this and post this, taking digs at the actor. Rangoli's tweets are in response to Mental Hai Kya producer Ekta Kapoor's urge to fans to not resort to any ugliness in the box office clash of the two films. Meanwhile, Hrithik is yet to issue a statement in the matter.

Earlier, Rangoli blasted mother-daughter duo of Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan for holding foreign passports.

