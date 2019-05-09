English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rangoli Chandel Warns Hrithik Roshan Over Mental Hai Kya & Super 30 Clash, Calls Him 'Jadoo'
Rangoli Chandel has blasted Hrithik Roshan over his film Super 30 clashing with Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya.
Rangoli Chandel has blasted Hrithik Roshan over his film Super 30 clashing with Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya.
Loading...
After it was announced that Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya, opposite Rajkummar Rao, will clash with Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, Bollywood went into a tizzy over the clash of alleged ex-flames, who parted on unfriendly terms and took nasty digs at each other over the years. While Hrithik denied his involvement with Kangana romantically, she attacked him in public intermittently.
In the development over the two films clashing, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel has issued an upfront warning to Hrithik, asking him to look out for the forthcoming release. She also addressed him as 'Jadoo' and pointed out that Hrithik attacks his enemies in the back.
Her tweet reads, "What to expect from a man who always prefers to attack your back rather than meeting you in the battle field, jitna tu aur tera PR Kangana ko giraega utna he woh teri maregi.... so far it wasn’t her concern magar ab tu dekh... Jadoo."
Rangoli came out with another set of tweets, preceding this and post this, taking digs at the actor. Rangoli's tweets are in response to Mental Hai Kya producer Ekta Kapoor's urge to fans to not resort to any ugliness in the box office clash of the two films. Meanwhile, Hrithik is yet to issue a statement in the matter.
Earlier, Rangoli blasted mother-daughter duo of Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan for holding foreign passports.
Follow @News18Movies for more
In the development over the two films clashing, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel has issued an upfront warning to Hrithik, asking him to look out for the forthcoming release. She also addressed him as 'Jadoo' and pointed out that Hrithik attacks his enemies in the back.
Her tweet reads, "What to expect from a man who always prefers to attack your back rather than meeting you in the battle field, jitna tu aur tera PR Kangana ko giraega utna he woh teri maregi.... so far it wasn’t her concern magar ab tu dekh... Jadoo."
What to expect from a man who always prefers to attack your back rather then meeting you in the battle field, jitna tu aur tera PR Kangana ko giraega utna he woh teri maregi.... so far it wasn’t her concern magar ab tu dekh... Jadoo. https://t.co/D4GiBqWkbI— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 8, 2019
Rangoli came out with another set of tweets, preceding this and post this, taking digs at the actor. Rangoli's tweets are in response to Mental Hai Kya producer Ekta Kapoor's urge to fans to not resort to any ugliness in the box office clash of the two films. Meanwhile, Hrithik is yet to issue a statement in the matter.
Earlier, Rangoli blasted mother-daughter duo of Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan for holding foreign passports.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It Was So Fun: Priyanka Chopra Spills Beans on Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner's Surprise Wedding
- Robert Downey Jr Deserves Oscar More Than Anyone in Last 40 Years, Say Avengers Endgame Directors
- Google Lets You Recreate Gabbar Singh's Iconic Scene From 'Sholay'
- Mumbai Police Tweets Awareness Message Citing Liverpool’s Fourth Goal Against Barcelona
- PUBG Mobile Players Alert as Apex Legends Mobile is Confirmed by EA: Release Date, Crossplay And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results