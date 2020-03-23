Rangoli Chandel Wishes 'Chotu' Kangana Ranaut on Birthday With Throwback Pic

Bollywood’s power queen Kangana Ranaut turns a year older today. The birthday girl is enjoying her special day with her family in her hometown, Manali.

Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel has shared a childhood throwback picture of them with their father to extend her best wishes to the actress.

“Happy birthday Chotu (on the left side typical summer evening back in the 90’s Papa getting home-work done, we look very calm but deep down even our bone marrow’s trembling,” read the caption.

In the picture, while Rangoli is looking elsewhere, Kangana is seriously engrossed in her work.



Yesterday, she participated in the ‘Janta Curfew’ and also clapped as a sign of gratitude to doctors, nurses and other social workers.



During self-isolation, Kangana is spending more time reading her favourite novels. In the latest post, shared by Kangana's team on Instagram, the Queen actress was seen reading Sadhguru’s book.

“Kangana was captured this morning gorging on 'Death' by @sadhguru which she highly recommends for others to read. She also suggests to read the more famous counterparts, 'Inner Engineering' and 'Mystic's Musings' and make the most out of this self-quarantine period,” read the post.



Kangana will next be seen in the biopic of the late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, titled Thalaivi.

