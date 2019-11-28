Rangoli Comes to Kangana Ranaut's Defence After the Actress was Trolled for 'Mild Estrogen' Statement

Kangana Ranaut recently unveiled the first look and teaser for her upcoming release Thalaivi, in which she will be playing Tamil Nadu's ex-Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The first poster of the film invited mixed opinions as the prosthetic work made some people say that the actress looked like a caricatured version of the ex-CM. Now, Kangana became a victim of trolls again when she talked to a daily about taking mild doses of hormones to increase her weight. After the trolling, her sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel has come to her rescue.

Replying to a tweet, Rangoli wrote on the social media site, “A mild doze of estrogen regular daily pill that most woman take for contraception can increase chances of fat accumulation around belly, arms thighs and hip areas, even if Kangana is mad as all good actors are but why mad people must be locked ? We need to ask ourselves (sic).”

A mild doze of estrogen regular daily pill that most woman take for contraception can increase chances of fat accumulation aroud belly, arms thighs and hip areas, even if Kangana is mad as all good actors are but why mad people must be locked ? We need to ask ourselves https://t.co/XB4lWTv7Tt — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 27, 2019

And I thought I had heard it all from Kangana. Can someone please just lock this madwoman in a room so she doesn't shoot off her mouth in the most atrocious manner. What is this rubbish? pic.twitter.com/NqSePRM4Oh — Gaurav Probir Pramanik (@gauravpramanik) November 26, 2019

She also tweeted that actors have to sometimes go to lengths to get under the skin of their characters. “Great actors go to great lengths to get in to the character Kangana’s all time favourite Daniel day Lewis once broke a rib in order to feel the agony of the character, yes it’s crazy but some respect them for their dedication some throw brickbats at them...only you can choose which catagory you belong to.... I love this kinda crazy, how about you, please write in comments section,” Rangoli tweeted.

check it out:

For anpad gawar class little research on google will give thoda insight in to topic you want to comment on, chalo aaj thodi padai karo so that you can write comments on Kangana’s prep pic.twitter.com/V3I3ma3SWR — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 27, 2019

Great actors go to great lengths to get in to the character Kangana’s all time favourite Daniel day Lewis once broke a rib in order to feel the agony of the character, yes it’s crazy but some respect them for their dedication some throw brickbats at them...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 27, 2019

(Contd)...only you can choose which catagory you belong to.... I love this kinda crazy , how about you, please write in comments section — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 27, 2019

Recently, Kangana had told Mid-day about her preparations for playing the ex-CM, which required gaining weight. “That (weight gain) was needed so as to look voluptuous, especially around the belly and thighs. Since I am tall and skinny, and my face is angular, not round, I had to take mild doses of hormone pills to look different. Of course, I also started eating foods that promote weight gain.”

Thalaivi is slated to release on June 26, 2020.

