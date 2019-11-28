Take the pledge to vote

Rangoli Comes to Kangana Ranaut's Defence After the Actress was Trolled for 'Mild Estrogen' Statement

Rangoli Chandel, the official spokesperson of actress Kangana Ranaut recently defended the actor on Twitter for taking hormone pills to look the role of Tamil Nadu ex-Cm J Jayalalithaa.

Updated:November 28, 2019, 12:01 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut recently unveiled the first look and teaser for her upcoming release Thalaivi, in which she will be playing Tamil Nadu's ex-Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The first poster of the film invited mixed opinions as the prosthetic work made some people say that the actress looked like a caricatured version of the ex-CM. Now, Kangana became a victim of trolls again when she talked to a daily about taking mild doses of hormones to increase her weight. After the trolling, her sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel has come to her rescue.

Replying to a tweet, Rangoli wrote on the social media site, “A mild doze of estrogen regular daily pill that most woman take for contraception can increase chances of fat accumulation around belly, arms thighs and hip areas, even if Kangana is mad as all good actors are but why mad people must be locked ? We need to ask ourselves (sic).”

She also tweeted that actors have to sometimes go to lengths to get under the skin of their characters. “Great actors go to great lengths to get in to the character Kangana’s all time favourite Daniel day Lewis once broke a rib in order to feel the agony of the character, yes it’s crazy but some respect them for their dedication some throw brickbats at them...only you can choose which catagory you belong to.... I love this kinda crazy, how about you, please write in comments section,” Rangoli tweeted.

Recently, Kangana had told Mid-day about her preparations for playing the ex-CM, which required gaining weight. “That (weight gain) was needed so as to look voluptuous, especially around the belly and thighs. Since I am tall and skinny, and my face is angular, not round, I had to take mild doses of hormone pills to look different. Of course, I also started eating foods that promote weight gain.”

Thalaivi is slated to release on June 26, 2020.

