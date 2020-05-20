Rangoli in Adorable Post Describes How Kangana Ranaut Helped Her Dress for Housewarming

Kangana Ranaut has never shied away from expressing her love for sister Rangoli Chandel. Now, in an absolutely adorable and heartwarming gesture, Kangana helped Rangoli dress up for her ‘griha pravesh’ ceremony. For the function, the Queen actress decided to pick an old saree from Rangoli’s closet.

Taking to Instagram, Rangoli described the entire series of events that took place on the day. In the post, she mentions that she was leaving the house in her track pants when Kangana objected. The actress also made her sister wear her wedding jewellery and also put flowers in her hair from their garden.

“In this lockdown, it was getting difficult to travel to my house site, luckily we were in green zone so Ajay and I decided to live in the house to get remaining exterior work done, We decided to postpone our house warming party and only did Pooja, in the morning when Kangana saw me leave for my house she was shocked to see me in my tracksuit almost screamed aren’t you getting ready??,” read her post.

"the little something she did was steamed my Paithani Sari ... made me wear my wedding jewellery, did my eye make up and she herself wore my first karva chauth sari... then she ran to get flowers from her garden, decorated my hair ... and result is here sharing with you all ... I sometimes wonder people who don’t have enthu lil fashionista sister ... how do they manage their lives," she added.

Meanwhile, Kangana will soon be seen in late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalitha’s biopic Thalaivi. Apart from that, she also has Razneesh Razy Ghai’s action drama film Dhaakad in her kitty.

Follow @News18Movies for more