Rangoli Lashes Out At Taapsee Pannu For Copying Kangana Ranaut’s Style

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli has once again targeted actress Taapsee Pannu in her Instagram post on Wednesday, mocking her for apparently “copying Kangana’s style”. Rangoli, who had earlier called Taapsee a ‘sasti copy’ of Kangana, first wrote a post directly attacking Taapsee and calling her a ‘creepy fan’. Then, she deleted it and wrote a more indirect and modified post, taking a jibe at Taapsee’s photo.

In the Instagram picture shared by Taapsee, she is seen donning a cotton saree with her hair done up and goggles shielding her eyes. The photo, taken in St Petersburg, Russia, had a comment from Taapsee herself saying, “It’s time to make the saree cool again.”

Rangoli, taking exception to this, wrote, “…What is not cool is to be a creepy fan who obsessively copies every interview and looks, style but whole work model and goes on to make unkind and mean remarks about the legend….hmmm, you aren’t getting away with this honey.”

In her posts, Rangoli shared a collage of her sister Kangana’s saree-wearing photos and praised her for ‘inspiring the younger generation to support our handloom industry by wearing sarees’. “I mean look at her, who will not be inspired by her,” she wrote.

According to Rangoli, Taapsee is ineligible to claim that she is making the saree popular since it was first started by her sister. Rangoli’s Twitter account got banned in 2020 when she made communally charged and insensitive remarks about the Tablighi Jamaat members who were accused of spreading the virus in the initial months of its outbreak in India.

