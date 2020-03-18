Rangoli Says Hrithik Roshan Used to Impress Her to be in Kangana Ranaut's Good Books, Shares Old Pic

Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel are known for their vocal nature. The two do not mince words before making any public statements or taking jibes at popular names from Bollywood. More so, Rangoli often tweets to call out actors and directors for multiple reasons.

Now, stirring back the highly publicised spat between Kangana and Hrithik Roshan, Rangoli posted a throwback picture of her with the War actor. In her post, Rangoli claimed that the Dhoom 2 actor always tried to impress her so that he could be in the good books of her sister.

Sharing the throwback photo, she wrote, “Yeh dekho Pappu ji, sara din mujhe impress karne mein laga rehta tha taki meri bahen ki good books mein aa jaye, aur aaj kehta hai hum aapke hain kaun”.

The tweet has received mixed responses from the netizens. While some laughed at the attack, others remarked that it's time both sides should be over the feud.

For the unversed, Hrithik and Kangana's ugly spat started when the latter publicly said that they were in a relationship during the shoot of Krishh 3. However, Hrithik has categorically denied these allegations several times, and even sent her a legal notice, after Ranaut attacked him on television.

