Rangoli Shares Throwback Picture of Sister Kangana Ranaut, See Here

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel shared a throwback picture of her sister on the microblogging site Twitter on Saturday.

Through the picture, Rangoli revealed that in her school days Kangana had played the role of goddess Sita and had even directed the play. She further said that her father used to admonish her for attiring like Sita, but she didn’t care about it.

In the image, the Gangster actress, who was then13-year-old, can be seen clad in a red sari along with Ram and Hanuman by her side. Captioning the image, Rangoli wrote, “Ramayana being on air here sharing a picture of Kangana from school Ramayana play, make up costume direction by Kangana, she was hardly 13 years old used to get lot of scolding from papa for dressing up like this but she



never cared”.

Ramayana being on air here sharing a picture of Kangana from school Ramayana play, make up costume direction by Kangana, she was hardly 13 years old used to get lot of scolding from papa for dressing up like this but she never cared pic.twitter.com/fmtyfqJO4Z — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 11, 2020

The Tanu Weds Manu actress is currently in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, with her family. Due to the imposition of a 21-day of national lockdown, the shooting of her upcoming movie Thalaivi has been postponed. It will depict the life of J. Jayalalithaa, late Tamil Nadu chief minister.

Kangana will be seen portraying the titular role. Along with her, Telugu star Arvind Swami will be playing MG Ramachandran in the film. Thalaivi will hit theatres on June 26, 2020, and it will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Follow @News18Movies for more