Shakuntala Devi's New Song 'Rani Hindustani' Shows Her Journey to Fame

After the successful launch of Pass Nahi Toh Fail, comes another song, 'Raani Hindustani', from Vidya Balan's upcoming film Shakuntala Devi. The song shows Shakuntala Devi’s journey to fame, as she tries to inculcate new habits and win everyone’s heart in the process. The lyrics penned by Vayu say, "England Ki Rani Koi Bhi Ho, Duniya Ki Rani Hindustani."

Sunidhi Chauhan has brought life to the lyrics with her energetic and powerful voice and the empowering song is composed by Sachin-Jigar.

Vidya shared the song on Instgram:

“Shakuntala Devi’s life is very inspiring. Apart from her mathematical prowess, there’s so much that people don’t know about her life. She was a confident and independent woman and we needed to capture that essence in the song. Vayu has beautifully penned the words and like always, Sunidhi has brought the song to life with her incredible voice. Vidya Balan’s charm and brilliant screen presence makes it a perfect treat for the audience. We hope that the audiences will enjoy and love the song,” said the musical duo Sachin-Jigar.

Apart from being a math wizard, she also wrote 'The World of Homosexuals', the first study of homosexuality in India, published in 1977.

The biographical film directed by Anu Menon will show the journey of Shakuntala Devi who, despite any formal education, inked her name in the Guinness Book of World record for multiplying two 13- digit numbers in just 28 seconds.

The film is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 31.