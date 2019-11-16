Rani Mukerjee Says Mardaani 2 Has an Important Social Message
Rani Mukerji, who will reprise her role as Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 2, said that the film has a very important social message. The film's trailer dropped on November 14, 2019.
Image: Twitter
Rani Mukerji is all geared for Mardaani 2, which she hopes that the entire nation watches as it is inspired by some very disturbing true events. The actress says the film has an important social message.
"Mardaani 2 has an important social message and the entire plan has been built to spread this message as wide, to as many people as possible. I'm overwhelmed by the reactions and really happy that our trailer has struck a chord with audiences," Rani said.
The actress is reprising the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 2, where Rani will be seen pitted against a very young yet bone-chilling villain. The film will also address the dangerous societal issue of rape cases in India that are being committed by juveniles.
"I'm hoping that the entire nation watches this film because it is inspired by some very disturbing true events that have happened around us wherein, crime has been committed by a someone you don't even expect is capable of hurting anyone. Such crimes committed by juveniles is a reality and it is important for everyone to take note of this because it's one of the biggest challenges and threats posed to society at large," Rani added.
Produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 was shot extensively in Rajasthan. It is set to hit theatres on December 13, 2019.
