Rani Mukerji, Aditya Chopra Celebrate Adira's Fifth Birthday with Bollywood Kids in Attendance

Adira, daughter of actress Rani Mukerji and producer Aditya Chopra, is already five years old. The proud parents recently organised a birthday bash for her with close friends in attendance.

While not much was known about the event, many celebrities and their kids were spotted entering the venue for the party. A decorated board with Adira's name on it was also snapped. The massive board had several toys and Barbie dolls printed on it along with a large emblem with the number '5' written. It was placed in the hallway visible from outside which was decorated with lights and garlands. The entire house was decked up for the occasion with lights.

Media reports have surfaced with the images from the Mumbai residence where the birthday party took place. While Adira was not seen, some of her guests were snapped by the paparazzi. Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi were snapped inside a vehicle nearing the party location. Tusshar Kapoor was also spotted arriving with his son Laksshya in a car. Rani Mukerji's mother Krishna Mukherjee was also seen making her way to the party.

Rani and Aditya celebrate their daughter's birthday with lots of love and dedication every year. Last year the party had the unicorn theme, this year’s theme, if any, was not revealed. All the children arriving at the party were seen to be donning face masks in view of the ongoing pandemic situation.

Unlike other star kids, who often get snapped by paparazzi or their parents share their glimpses with the world via social media, Adira has been kept well hidden from media attention and not many of her photos have been shared online. This might have to do with the absence of Rani and Aditya from popular social media platforms. She was born in 2015 after her parents got hitched in 2014.