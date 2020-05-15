Rani Mukerji And Janhvi Kapoor's Adorable Throwback Picture Is Unmissable

Just when we thought it’s been a while since we got a glimpse of Rani Mukerji, a delightful picture of the actress surfaced on the internet. An old picture of the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress is being shared across social media platforms. However, in the photo, the most recent star kid on the block Janhvi Kapoor also makes an appearance. We see a munchkin Janhvi smiling while Rani holds the Dhadak actress tight.

The throwback pic of Rani lovingly hugging little Janhvi is winning the hearts.

Janhvi, who has been making up for the missed out sister time with Khushi, has been sharing some special quarantine moments on social media. Janhvi uploaded a series of visuals with Khushi and wrote, “How to annoy your sister 101 #quarantineedition”.

The Ghost Stories actress also treated her fans yesterday with a special video which she titled Quarantine Tapes.

Meanwhile, Rani’s last movie outing was Mardaani 2 released in 2019. She will next feature in Bunty aur Babli 2 with her Hum Tum co-star Saif Ali Khan. The crime-comedy is a sequel to 2005 film, Bunty aur Babli that had Abhishek Bachchan in the male lead.

On the other hand, Janhvi is set to appear as the lead in the upcoming biopic, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She will be starring in Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya. She has also signed Rajkummar Rao-starrer Roohi Afzana and Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht.

Follow @News18Movies for more

