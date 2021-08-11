Rani Mukerji Buys Lavish Sea View Apartment Worth Rs 7.12 Crore in Mumbai

Rani Mukerji has reportedly bought a lavish apartment in Mumbai’s Khar area, and is now a neighbour of Bollywood‘s rumoured couple Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, and Indian cricketers Hardik and Kunal Pandya. She paid a whopping price of Rs 7.12 crore for a 4+3 BHK apartment with an alluring sea view. It also has conveniences such as outdoor fitness station, artificial rock-climbing area and the stargazing deck, to name a few.

Rani, who was last seen in 2019 film Mardaani 2, recently flew with her daughter Adira to Estonia for the shooting of her upcoming film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The actress will shoot in a bio-bubble there till October. According to a report in Mid Day, “Norway was producer Nikkhil Advani and the director’s original choice. They wanted to be as true to the source material as possible. But getting visas for the team was proving to be a cumbersome task in the current circumstances. The makers did not want to wait too long as it’s a prep-heavy film. So, they decided to shoot in Estonia in a bio-bubble after the necessary permissions were procured by Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios."

The actress also has Bunty Aur Babli 2, alongside Saif Ali Khan. Rani, who featured opposite Abhishek Bachchan in the original 2005 crime comedy, is reprising her role in the new movie. Saif has replaced Bachchan as the titular Bunty. The release of the film has been delayed due to the pandemic.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here