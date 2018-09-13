GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rani Mukerji Deeply Misses Sridevi, Says She Inspired Her to Become an Actor

Rani recalls how she would visit the late actor's sets when she was in school and how she wishes Sridevi was still here.

News18.com

Updated:September 13, 2018, 8:13 AM IST
Rani Mukerji was last seen in Siddharth P Malhotra's Hichki.
Late actor Sridevi has millions of fans across the world. One of them is actor Rani Mukerji.

In a recent podcast interview with film critics Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra, the 40-year-old actor credited Sridevi for her career in Bollywood and opened up about their bond.

She said, “I grew up, became an actor to the time that she loved my work, so it was really like that kind of connection and I deeply miss her right now. I absolutely used to love watching Sridevi's films, just the sparkle in her eyes, like a charisma on screen and she made everything look so effortless."

She also talked about the time she was a schoolgirl and would force her mother to take her to Sridevi’s film sets. Talking about it, she said, “I remember telling my mom that I wanted to go and watch her and I remember going in my school uniform, with my backpack and just watching her and when she used to descend from her make-up van, she used to be like a queen because there used to be this two-hour lunch break and no one could go and disturb her, it was very different then.”

The late veteran actor, known for her films like Sadma, Chandni, Chaalbaaz, Lamhe and English Vinglish passed away in February this year due to accidental drowning in her hotel bathtub in Dubai. She was 54.

Sridevi was last seen in Ravi Udyawar’s 2017 revenge-drama Mom, for which she also received a National Award posthumously.

Meanwhile, Rani’s last outing was Siddharth P Malhotra's Hichki.
