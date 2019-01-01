LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Republic Day 2019
Rani Mukerji Disagrees With Deepika, Alia & Anushka on #MeToo, Gets Slammed on Social Media

News18.com

Updated:January 1, 2019, 10:12 AM IST
Over the past few months, #MeToo has gained prominence in India, especially in the entertainment industry, with several Bollywood actresses coming forward with accusations of sexual harassment against a number of powerful men.

From Vinta Nanda to Chitrangada Singh and Sandhya Mridul, several actresses shared their own experiences of abuse and harassment in the wake of the India's #MeToo movement, which was triggered by actress Tanushree Dutta after she accused actor Nana Patekar and director Vivek Agnihotri of inappropriate conduct in two separate incidents during the shooting of a film in 2008.

Recently at the actresses Roundtable 2018 moderated by CNN-News18's Rajeev Masand, stars including Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and Rani Mukerji discussed what must be addressed in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

When asked about what has changed fundamentally in the wake of the #MeToo movement, Anushka noted that it has made people more introspective.

"There should be a little sense of fear. Your work place has to be the second sacred place for you. After your home your work place is the place where you should feel the safest and if you're not feeling that way then that's the worst world to be living in," Anushka added.

To which Rani said, "I think as a woman you have to be that powerful within yourself, you have to believe that you're so powerful that if you ever come into a situation like that you have the courage to say 'back off.' I think you have to have the courage to be able to protect yourself."

Countering her statement, Deepika said, "I don't think everyone is constructed with that sort of DNA."

Rani further said that martial arts and self-defence should be made compulsory in schools, adding that "you have to take the responsibility of your ownself."

"But why to even bring it to the point where girls should learn self-defence," Deepika said. Even, Anushka agreed to Deepika's point, however, Rani wasn't convinced. She later said, "You can’t tell mothers how to bring up their children."

Rani's statement didn't go down too well with many who criticised the actress on social media. While some wondered what Rani was even thinking, others pointed at her privileged background for being "ignorant".






























