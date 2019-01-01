Rani Mukerji Disagrees With Deepika, Alia & Anushka on #MeToo, Gets Slammed on Social Media

#RaniMukerji was never relevant enough to be cancelled but seeing what she had to say abt #Metoo movement is truly appalling. The woman who has the biggest production house behind her rich entitled ass saying women should behave themselves? You've got to be kidding me!!! pic.twitter.com/RSN6jC5QNX — ً (@srkkajol_) December 29, 2018

Ok. So you can't tell hundreds of mothers that they shouldn't bring up misogynistic sons but you want to tell millions of girls out there to compulsorily learn martial arts and defend themselves? This is nothing but victim shaming and blaming.

Shame on you, Rani Mukerji! https://t.co/cfvn74fzPM — Sumeet Kaur (@Sumeetkaur102) December 30, 2018

Rani Mukerji proved she’s Kajol’s cousin in the latest #Roundtable episode. So disappointed to see how stupid her views are 🙄 — Farah (@fayrahs) December 30, 2018

I'm cringing my soul out! Rani's take on #Metoo is the worst thing I have ever heard, she's basically saying that the victims should change but not the other way around. Annoying as fuck that she didn't let Anu & Deepika talk... #RaniMukerji pic.twitter.com/du5ieVYhW1 — ♡ (@bollypardesi) December 30, 2018

Rani Mukherjee's views on #MeToo are so bloody problematic!

Please ask her how a 4 month old baby girl is gonna kick her rapist between his legs?? #ActressesRoundtable — Dishti (@dish_teaa) December 30, 2018

I have so many thoughts on this discussion, all about #RaniMukerji and her pov of simply putting the responsibility on the MOTHER vs. the grown men that actually perpetuate the crime. This very notion of women should be a certain way is the very same reason why this shit happens. https://t.co/FGNqNgy79c — Nilam K. Patel (@nilamkpatel) December 30, 2018

Thank you Deepika, Alia and Anushka for sticking up for women without a voice and privilege that #RaniMukerji has. What Rani said was appalling and lacked empathy. — miarizmcfan (@miarizmcfan) December 30, 2018

Yes, it was really disappointing. First Preity Zinta spouts nonsense about #MeToo and now Rani Mukerji in this car crash of an interview. Never meet your heroes and all that... pic.twitter.com/NEbTOKPuwc — Mansha Manohar (@UXetc) December 30, 2018

So pissed with #RaniMukerji for her #MeToo comment. Mother of a daughter wants women to learn martial arts because men cannot be taught to be respectful?



Everything looks rosy from Chopra mansion but reality is harsh for women out there. — MBA Ladki (@akanksharma) December 30, 2018