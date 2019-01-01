Rani Mukerji Disagrees With Deepika, Alia & Anushka on #MeToo, Gets Slammed on Social Media
Recently at the actresses Roundtable 2018 moderated by CNN-News18's Rajeev Masand, stars including Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Rani Mukerji discussed what must be addressed in the wake of the #MeToo movement.
From Vinta Nanda to Chitrangada Singh and Sandhya Mridul, several actresses shared their own experiences of abuse and harassment in the wake of the India's #MeToo movement, which was triggered by actress Tanushree Dutta after she accused actor Nana Patekar and director Vivek Agnihotri of inappropriate conduct in two separate incidents during the shooting of a film in 2008.
When asked about what has changed fundamentally in the wake of the #MeToo movement, Anushka noted that it has made people more introspective.
"There should be a little sense of fear. Your work place has to be the second sacred place for you. After your home your work place is the place where you should feel the safest and if you're not feeling that way then that's the worst world to be living in," Anushka added.
To which Rani said, "I think as a woman you have to be that powerful within yourself, you have to believe that you're so powerful that if you ever come into a situation like that you have the courage to say 'back off.' I think you have to have the courage to be able to protect yourself."
Countering her statement, Deepika said, "I don't think everyone is constructed with that sort of DNA."
Rani further said that martial arts and self-defence should be made compulsory in schools, adding that "you have to take the responsibility of your ownself."
"But why to even bring it to the point where girls should learn self-defence," Deepika said. Even, Anushka agreed to Deepika's point, however, Rani wasn't convinced. She later said, "You can’t tell mothers how to bring up their children."
Rani's statement didn't go down too well with many who criticised the actress on social media. While some wondered what Rani was even thinking, others pointed at her privileged background for being "ignorant".
#RaniMukerji was never relevant enough to be cancelled but seeing what she had to say abt #Metoo movement is truly appalling. The woman who has the biggest production house behind her rich entitled ass saying women should behave themselves? You've got to be kidding me!!! pic.twitter.com/RSN6jC5QNX— ً (@srkkajol_) December 29, 2018
Ok. So you can't tell hundreds of mothers that they shouldn't bring up misogynistic sons but you want to tell millions of girls out there to compulsorily learn martial arts and defend themselves? This is nothing but victim shaming and blaming.— Sumeet Kaur (@Sumeetkaur102) December 30, 2018
Shame on you, Rani Mukerji! https://t.co/cfvn74fzPM
Rani Mukerji proved she’s Kajol’s cousin in the latest #Roundtable episode. So disappointed to see how stupid her views are 🙄— Farah (@fayrahs) December 30, 2018
I'm cringing my soul out! Rani's take on #Metoo is the worst thing I have ever heard, she's basically saying that the victims should change but not the other way around. Annoying as fuck that she didn't let Anu & Deepika talk... #RaniMukerji pic.twitter.com/du5ieVYhW1— ♡ (@bollypardesi) December 30, 2018
Rani Mukherjee's views on #MeToo are so bloody problematic!— Dishti (@dish_teaa) December 30, 2018
Please ask her how a 4 month old baby girl is gonna kick her rapist between his legs?? #ActressesRoundtable
I have so many thoughts on this discussion, all about #RaniMukerji and her pov of simply putting the responsibility on the MOTHER vs. the grown men that actually perpetuate the crime. This very notion of women should be a certain way is the very same reason why this shit happens. https://t.co/FGNqNgy79c— Nilam K. Patel (@nilamkpatel) December 30, 2018
Thank you Deepika, Alia and Anushka for sticking up for women without a voice and privilege that #RaniMukerji has. What Rani said was appalling and lacked empathy.— miarizmcfan (@miarizmcfan) December 30, 2018
Yes, it was really disappointing. First Preity Zinta spouts nonsense about #MeToo and now Rani Mukerji in this car crash of an interview. Never meet your heroes and all that... pic.twitter.com/NEbTOKPuwc— Mansha Manohar (@UXetc) December 30, 2018
So pissed with #RaniMukerji for her #MeToo comment. Mother of a daughter wants women to learn martial arts because men cannot be taught to be respectful?— MBA Ladki (@akanksharma) December 30, 2018
Everything looks rosy from Chopra mansion but reality is harsh for women out there.
