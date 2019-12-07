Take the pledge to vote

Rani Mukerji Expresses Excitement Over Her Appearance in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13

Rani Mukerji will be appearing on 'Bigg Boss 13' to promote her upcoming film 'Mardaani 2'.

December 7, 2019
Rani Mukerji is set to grace the sets of Bigg Boss with her appearance ahead of the release of her upcoming film Mardaani 2. She revealed that her excitement is not just towards visiting the sets of the show but for even sharing the message and motivation of her film with the show's audiences.

Talking about her friendship with host Salman Khan, Mukerji promised that her appearance with Khan would be nothing short of epic. The two actors have worked together in the past on films like Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and Baabul.

Her upcoming film Mardaani 2 will focus on violent crimes being committed by juveniles throughout the country. Talking about her film's message to Mid-Day, she said, "It is important for the entire country to wake up to the threat posed by the rise of violent crimes that are being committed against women by juvenile criminals. Important exposures like this will help us reach out to as many families and young girls and make them aware of this menace."

Mardaani 2 will see Mukherjee reprise her role from the previous film as Inspector Shivani Roy. She will be appearing opposite Vishal Jethwa who will play the antagonist of the film. Directed by Gopi Puthran, the film is slated to release on December 13.

