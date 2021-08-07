Rani Mukerji Flies Out of India for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway Shoot, See Pics

Rani Mukerji has left India to start shooting her much-awaited next theatrical Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Billed as an untold story about a journey of a mother’s battle against an entire country, the movie will be directed by Ashima Chibber, of Mere Dad Ki Maruti fame.

A trade insider says, “Rani is set to start shooting the film in the next couple of days. She has done intensive preparation for the film which will be revealed in due course of time and one can expect a sublime Rani Mukerji performance as Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is a complete author-backed role for her. Rani will be out of the country for over a month for this shoot. She has been waiting to start this project which is extremely close to her heart.”

“Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is a story of true human resilience and it is a film that is dedicated to all the mothers out there. It is truly one of the most amazing scripts that I have read in a long time and I immediately decided to do this special film,” Rani had said during the film’s announcement.

The project is being produced by Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios.

