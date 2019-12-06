Take the pledge to vote

Rani Mukerji Meets Special All-women Night Patrol Police Team While Promoting Mardaani 2

Rani Mukerji, who is all set to reprise her role as Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 2 met the special night patrol police team ahead of the film's release.

IANS

December 6, 2019
Actress Rani Mukerji, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Mardaani 2, met the special night patrol police team who protects the city day in and day out. She salutes the entire police force of the country for giving protection to the citizens.

Rani, who met the special all-women night patrol team, said, "Strict vigilance can prevent a lot of crimes and I salute the entire police force of our country for protecting us day and night without blinking even for a single second. I can't imagine a society without them. Their daily sacrifices and unwavering sense of duty help us live peacefully and I want to do my small bit to highlight the incredible work being done by our police force."

The night patrol force has challenging work hours as they pull off a 12-hour long shift every single day from 8pm to 8am. "I met an extremely specialised police unit, the night patrol team to see their work to protect the citizens at night. I was amazed seeing them at work. The amount of work they do, so that our families sleep peacefully and make commuters at odd hours feel protected is incredible. It has been an eye-opening exercise for me and I thank the Maharashtra police wholeheartedly for educating me on this," she added.

Kalpana Suravse of the night patrol team stressed that late-night commuters need to keep in mind a few simple things that could be hugely beneficial in the time of need.

Survase said, "We should note down the number of the transport that we choose to take while commuting at all times. In case of suspicious activity, you have the details handy to give people and call the police. Also, it is important that if you have a cell phone with GPRS facility, please keep the map on so that you know where you are heading. Also, keep the location on which helps tracking. We are always there to act swiftly, but these small things can make a huge difference."

In Mardaani 2, Rani has been pitted against a very young yet dangerous villain who can be called pure evil. Produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 is set to hit theatres on December 13.

