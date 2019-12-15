Take the pledge to vote

Rani Mukerji on Mardaani 2: Thin Line Between Being Responsible and Satisfying Creative Juices

Rani Mukerji, whose film Mardaani 2 opened with positive response from the audience and the critics on Friday, said that there is a thin line as an actor between satisfactory films and responsible ones.

PTI

Updated:December 15, 2019, 5:16 PM IST
Rani Mukerji on Mardaani 2: Thin Line Between Being Responsible and Satisfying Creative Juices
Image: Yash Raj Films/Twitter

Actor Rani Mukerji believes an artist needs to have a "good balance" of films to achieve creative satisfaction and be socially responsible. The actor, whose latest release Mardaani 2 revolves around rape cases committed by juveniles in India, said she has always been aware about the projects she takes up.

"If you get love, respect and adulation from your country, somewhere down the line you become responsible. But again, there is a thin line between being responsible and also satisfying your creative juices," Rani told PTI.

She further said sometimes actors can face dilemma between choosing to play a certain character on screen and making films with a social message.

"Sometimes you would want to play a negative character to see that side of yourself, to see if you can pull off that character. That might not be a socially silver lining film for your career.

"It would just be something you want to do. As an actor, if there is a good balance, it's a great thing and I have been able to achieve that throughout my career. I have done all kinds of films," she added.

Mardaani 2 opened on Friday to a favourable response from both audiences and critics. Directed by Gopi Puthran, the film is the sequel to the 2014 movie and will see Rani reprise the role of Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy, who has to track down a serial rapist within two days. The film has been produced by Rani's husband Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films.

