Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Rani Mukerji on Married Women Being Stereotyped: It's Regressive

Rani Mukerji says that she is glad that her last three films- 'Mardaani', 'Hichki' and 'Mardaani 2' received a lot of love even after they came out post her wedding and the birth of her daughter.

IANS

Updated:January 13, 2020, 1:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rani Mukerji on Married Women Being Stereotyped: It's Regressive
(Image: Reuters)

Actress Rani Mukerji says it is regressive thinking on stereotyping actresses on the basis of their marital status and parenthood.

"I have always believed in letting my work do the talking and not pay heed to what the stereotypes said about actresses. Having been in the industry for a while now, I'm aware of loose conversations like a woman ceases to be a leading actor once she is married or how she can say bye to her career if she becomes a mother. It's regressive thinking," Rani said.

She added, "I'm delighted with the love that audiences have showered on my last three films."

Rani has given power pact performances with Mardaani, Hichki and Mardaani 2 in the recent past. Mardaani, came right after her wedding. Hichki came after she welcomed her daughter Adira and had taken a sabbatical from acting.

"Over the years, I have seen more and more women joining the workforce of our country and being self-made, independent and ready to chase their dreams. I see married women, women with children balancing their work and personal life beautifully. They have really helped change the perspective of society. I have been an actor ever since I grew up," she said.

Rani says she wants to continue being an actor. "I love what I do and I want to continue being an actor for as long as I would want to and as long as audiences want to see me on screen. So, the validation from audiences matter a lot and I'm thankful for the support I have received for Mardaani, Hichki and Mardaani 2. It motivates me to push myself more and do better work with each film," she added.

She finds it important that cinema holds up a mirror to society from time to time and talks about the conditions that "we live in, tells us how we should be kind and empathetic to fellow human beings and also trigger a call to action against such issues".

She said, "I'm delighted that Mardaani, Hichki and Mardaani 2 have spread important messages to people across our country."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram