You Won't Believe What Aditya Chopra Told Rani Mukerji When They Met First Time
Rani Mukerji and husband Aditya Chopra are those one couple who don't like to be in news and rarely come before media. However, recently Rani opened up about their first meeting on the sets of Mujhse Dosti Karoge.
During an appearance on Neha Dhupia's talk show BFFs with Vogue, Rani revealed Aditya was not impressed by the films she was doing at the time and had even told her, "I’m doing a couple of crap films and that people have pressured him not to take me because they think you don’t have the equity for a Yash Raj film."
Rani further said she had really liked Aditya's upfront attitude as "my mother and I have been very upfront people always and I like frankness and openness."
Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up for the release of her film Hichki. Produced by Maneesh Sharma and directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, Hichki will arrive in cinemas on March 23, 2018.
