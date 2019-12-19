Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rani Mukerji Reveals Both She and Abhishek Bachchan were Approached for Bunty Aur Babli 2

Rani Mukerji has said that both she and Abhishek Bachchan were asked to reprise their roles in the sequel of Bunty Aur Babli, but things didn't work out.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 19, 2019, 3:36 PM IST
Rani Mukerji Reveals Both She and Abhishek Bachchan were Approached for Bunty Aur Babli 2
Rani Mukerji has said that both she and Abhishek Bachchan were asked to reprise their roles in the sequel of Bunty Aur Babli, but things didn't work out.

Bunty Aur Babli, released in 2005, starred Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in the titular roles. Now, Yash Raj Films is coming up with Bunty Aur Babli 2 that will see Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in the titular roles. Rani will be coming back for a role in the sequel, alongwith Saif Ali Khan.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share Rani's official statement on Abhishek and Bunty Aur Bubli 2. Rani in her statement said that both she and Abhishek were approached by Yash Raj Films to reprise their roles as the originals in the sequel of 2005 Bunty Aur Babli, but, "unfortunately things didn't work out with him." She added that she will miss Abhishek "dearly".

Bunty Aur Bubli 2 is being touted as a "rebooted sequel" of the original. The sequel will see Rani and Saif sharing the screen space after 11 years. Both the actors were seen together in Hum Tum and Ta Ra Rum Pum. Bunty Aur Babli will be directed and written by Varun Sharma.

On work front, Rani's was last seen in Mardaani 2. The film, directed by Gopi Puthran, was released on December 13, 2019.

Abhishek Bachchan, who was last seen in Anurag Kashyap directed Manmarziyaan, will be seen essaying the role of popular fictional character Bob Biswas in a spin-off of the 2012 Indian thriller film Kahaani. Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment along with Sujoy Ghosh's Bound Script Production will produce the film.

