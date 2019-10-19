Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Rani Mukerji Reveals Her Father had Bypass Surgery on the Day Her Debut Film Released

Rani Mukerji's Bollywood debut Raja Ki Aayegi Baarat released on the day her father Ram Mukerji underwent bypass surgery.

IANS

Updated:October 19, 2019, 3:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rani Mukerji Reveals Her Father had Bypass Surgery on the Day Her Debut Film Released
Rani Mukerji was last seen in Siddharth P Malhotra's Hichki.

Rani Mukerji's debut Bollywood feature Raja Ki Aayegi Baarat was released on this day 23 years ago, and, getting nostalgic about the film, the actress recalled how she was battling a family crisis around the time it opened.

"My most memorable memory of Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat was the day it released, my dad (the late filmmaker Ram Mukerji) had a bypass operation. He was admitted in Breach Candy and was not willing to go for the operation because he wanted to wait for the release of my film. I told him at that point it was very crucial that he should get the surgery done," Rani remembered.

Released in 1996 and directed by Ashok Gaikwad, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, revolved around the topic of rape.

"He went in for the surgery and then he was unconscious in the ICU for about one or two days, and when he recovered and regained consciousness, the first thing he asked was has the film release and how was it doing," Rani added.

She said her father wept after watching her performance. "I remember when I took him home that day, he insisted on going to Gaiety Galaxy to watch the film with the audience. In fact he went on the wheelchair and, as he watched the reactions, he wept like an inconsolable child. That is a memory from Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat that I will never forget in my entire life," she added.

Rani is currently preparing for the release of her new film, Mardaani 2. The Gopi Puthran-directed film is scheduled to release on December 13.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram