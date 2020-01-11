Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rani Mukerji Says Its Important to Make Films Relevant to Today's Times

Rani Mukerji, who last appeared as officer Shivani Shivaji Roy in 'Mardaani 2', said that instead of remaking her old films based on social issues, new films that are relevant to the current times need to be made.

IANS

Updated:January 11, 2020, 3:53 PM IST
Rani Mukerji Says Its Important to Make Films Relevant to Today's Times
Image: Yash Raj Films/ Twitter

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji says it is important to make films that are relevant to today's times. In her initial years, Rani was seen in socially relevant films like Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, based on rape and Mehendi revolving around dowry.

Should these films be remade now? "I think there are a lot of stories that need to be told and need to come on celluloid. So, I don't think remaking something is an answer for that... I think it is important to make films which are relevant to today's times," Rani told IANS.

She was later seen in films having a message and dealing with serious societal issues like Mardaani and Mardaani 2 among many others. The latter, which was released on December 13, 2019, dealt with the issue of juvenile criminals. The actress reprised her role as officer Shivani Shivaji Roy who had to track down a serial rapist within two days. Directed by Gopi Puthran, the film also featured Vishal Jethwa as the blood-curling antagonist Sunny. The film was produced by Aditya Chopra was a critical and commercial success.

Rani will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, a sequel to the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari Wagh.

