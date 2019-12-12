Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rani Mukerji Says Mardaani 2 to Release Without Promotional Songs

Rani Mukerji had stated that for Mardani 2 she and the filmmakers want to focus on the message of the film rather than promotional songs ahead of its release.

News18.com

Updated:December 12, 2019, 9:21 AM IST
Image: Twitter

Rani Mukerji has been hard at work trying to spread the message of her upcoming next Mardaani 2 to audiences prior to its release. From visiting female police officers to organizing a special screening of the film for them, the actress has been carefully picking the right ways to promote the film.

As is often the case with Bollywood films, there is often a promotional song that is released ahead of the film to attract fans while giving them a better look at a film's protagonists.

Mukerji, on the other hand, has clarified that Mardaani 2 will not be treading on the same path as it has a specific focus that does not match with the concept of promotional songs.

At a recent press conference, she said, "We wanted to protect the sanctity of our message and not do any marketing gimmicks like shoot a promotional song just to get more conversions and more eyeballs. We felt this would be counterproductive to what we wanted to achieve. When at one hand we are trying to deliver a powerful message, we couldn't have recorded and shot a music video because that would have diluted the intent of the film."

Mardaani 2 will see Mukerji reprise her role as Superintendent Shivani Roy as she sets herself on the trail of a serial rapist and her efforts to stop him. Ahead of the film's release, a special screening was held for female police officers in Mumbai who appreciated and showed a positive response to the film. Mukerji had expressed her hope that general audiences feel the same towards the film. It is set to release on December 13.

