Rani Mukerji-Starrer Hichki to Release in Kazakhstan
Rani Mukerji won hearts as well as box office glory with Hichki, which will soon be released in Kazakhstan.
File photo of the actress.
Rani Mukerji-starrer Hichki will now be released in Kazakhstan with a Russian voiceover.
It will be screened across 15 screens in Kazakhstan, and according to makers, it is the biggest release for a Hindi feature film in the nation since 2015.
Rani won hearts as well as box office glory with her convincing and spirited performance as a teacher who deals with Tourette Syndrome in the movie earlier this year. Since then, the film has been winning laurels not just at the home turf but also at various foreign film galas.
Rani finds it amazing that films can cross over to different cultures and languages because of its universal story.
Hichki is a reflection of society, a reflection of how we all have weaknesses and we need to overcome them to make the world a better place.
"It talks about every person's determination, focus and positive spirit to win over obstacles. I'm happy that its core message is resonating with audiences across the globe. I am proud of the film, and grateful that people are enjoying it," she said in a statement.
The movie is releasing in Kazakhstan after its successful release in Russia.
